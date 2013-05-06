BRIEF-Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage:
Frankfurt May 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LINDE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The industrial gases specialist reported a better-than-expected 12.6 percent gain in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by last year's acquisition of U.S.-based Lincare.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The lower regional court in Munich will hold the next hearing in Deutsche Bank's dispute with the representatives of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch on June 13, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, without saying where it obtained the information.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen's premium brand Audi will not build a vehicle assembly plant in Brazil until the laws governing what exactly is required to ensure a car is considered locally built are clarified, the unit's chief executive said on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The company agreed with union Verdi to found three new subsidiaries for tasks such as administration and passenger handling in locations other than Frankfurt and Munich, which might pay less than the parent company, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing internal Lufthansa documents.
Separately, Lufthansa's catering unit LSG said it will lower wages and increase working hours.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated unchanged
The German builder's Australian subsidiary Leighton Holdings on Monday posted a first-quarter net profit of A$123 million ($126.78 million), compared with a loss of A$80 million in the year-earlier quarter, and maintained its full-year guidance.
DUERR
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Duerr expects sales to reach 2.4-2.6 billion euros in 2013 and a profit margin of 7 to 7.5 percent, Chief Executive Ralf Dieter said, according to German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
TALANX - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
E.ON - dividend 1.10 eur/shr
MTU AERO ENGINES - dividend 1.35 eur/shr
SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.46 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Friday's close.
Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays and will resume trading on Tuesday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's final composite Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for Germany due at 0753 GMT. Seen unchanged at 49.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
