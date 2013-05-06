Frankfurt May 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LINDE

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The industrial gases specialist reported a better-than-expected 12.6 percent gain in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by last year's acquisition of U.S.-based Lincare.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The lower regional court in Munich will hold the next hearing in Deutsche Bank's dispute with the representatives of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch on June 13, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi will not build a vehicle assembly plant in Brazil until the laws governing what exactly is required to ensure a car is considered locally built are clarified, the unit's chief executive said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company agreed with union Verdi to found three new subsidiaries for tasks such as administration and passenger handling in locations other than Frankfurt and Munich, which might pay less than the parent company, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing internal Lufthansa documents.

Separately, Lufthansa's catering unit LSG said it will lower wages and increase working hours.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated unchanged

The German builder's Australian subsidiary Leighton Holdings on Monday posted a first-quarter net profit of A$123 million ($126.78 million), compared with a loss of A$80 million in the year-earlier quarter, and maintained its full-year guidance.

DUERR

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Duerr expects sales to reach 2.4-2.6 billion euros in 2013 and a profit margin of 7 to 7.5 percent, Chief Executive Ralf Dieter said, according to German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TALANX - 1.05 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - dividend 1.10 eur/shr

MTU AERO ENGINES - dividend 1.35 eur/shr

SOFTWARE AG - dividend 0.46 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Friday's close.

Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays and will resume trading on Tuesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's final composite Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for Germany due at 0753 GMT. Seen unchanged at 49.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

