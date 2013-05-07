FRANKFURT May 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's second biggest lender slipped to a net loss in the first quarter as its efforts to cut 4,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2016 weighed on earnings.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Former Lufthansa Chief Executive Wolfgang Mayrhuber is back in the running to become supervisory board chairman of Germany's biggest airline after overcoming shareholder opposition to his candidacy.

Related news

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The world's biggest reinsurer reported forecast-beating net profit of 972 million euros ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter as low damage claims offset an 11 percent drop in income from investments.

Related news

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The mortgage bank said it still saw a good chance its operating profit would remain flat this year after first-quarter profit edged up to 47 million euros from 43 million.

Related news

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The publisher said first-quarter operating profit fell 3 percent, hit by restructuring costs at its print business, which suffered from the slow European economy.

Related news

DUERR

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The engineering group said first-quarter net income jumped 32 percent to 22.7 million euros, above the 20.8 million average estimate in a Reuters poll. Poll:

Related news

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The maker of cutting machine tools posted flat first-quarter pretax profit and said it saw 2013 pretax profit coming to about 120 million euros.

Related news

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The reinsurer said net profit fell less than expected to 221.4 million euros in the first quarter, helped by rising premiums and very low damage claims.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

Q1 results due. The builder is expected to report it swung to a profit before taxes of 107 million euros in the first quarter after a pretax loss of 90.9 million euros a year earlier. Poll:

Separately, Hochtief said early on Tuesday that it sold its airports division to Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) for 1.1 billion euros, as it seeks to cut debt and invest in its infrastructure business.

Related news

NORMA

No indicated available

The company affirmed its 2013 outlook after first-quarter adjusted operating profit eased by 2.9 percent to 28.3 million euros.

Related news

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The commercial broadcaster reported faster than expected revenue growth for the first quarter, driven by television advertising income in German-speaking countries.

Related news

STADA

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The generic drugmaker posted a 25 percent rise in quarterly core earnings, close to market expectations, as it continued to grow in Russia and its Serbian business recovered.

Related news

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The scents and flavours specialist said quarterly core earnings advanced 6 percent on growth in emerging markets and as additional menthol output capacity was quickly absorbed by the market.

Related news

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The group said Q1 net income rose 3.1 percent to 3.5 million euros.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad said passenger numbers fell 6.7 percent to 2.48 million in April as it cut capacity by 13.8 percent. The load factor widened year-on-year for an eighth month in a row, to 84 percent.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ALLIANZ - 4.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

LUFTHANSA - no dividend proposed

HANNOVER RE - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

HOCHTIEF - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

GRENKELEASING - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

TAKKT - 0.32 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

TALANX - dividend 1.05 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +3.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m after 2.3 pct gain in prior period.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)