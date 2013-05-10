BRIEF-Huangshan Jinma to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
FRANKFURT May 10 DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
The world's largest bond fund, PIMCO Total Return Fund, run by Allianz's PIMCO, increased its U.S. treasuries holdings to the highest in over a year in April, data from the firm's website showed on Thursday.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
A spokeswoman for Daimler said on Thursday the company remained in exploratory talks with Aston Martin and its owners Investindustrial of Italy and Investment Dar of Kuwait about a supply agreement and possibly a technical cooperation between Daimler and the British sports car maker, but no decisions have been made.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Several hundred people have been evacuated from a section of Lubbock, Texas, after a leaking tank at a Bayer CropScience facility released a chemical that could turn into highly corrosive hydrochloric acid.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Germany's finance minister said a controversial plan by 11 euro zone countries to introduce a financial transaction tax was not an urgent matter and it could take a long time to be finalised.
TUI
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
TUI Travel, which is 56.4 percent owned by TUI, said it expected full year underlying operating profit to rise at least 10 percent.
EVONIK
No indication
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn told his investors that his fund Greenlight Capital has initiated a long position in Evonik and he believes the chemicals group will increase earnings to 4 euros a share by 2015/16.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The German mobile phone company said it expects 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 67-70 million and 77-80 million euros for 2014.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MTU AERO - Societe Generale has raised the stock to "buy" from "hold".
E.ON - HSBC has cut the stock to "underweight" from "neutral".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +2.9 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German imports and exports rose in March, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday, in a further sign that Europe's largest economy is pulling away from a contraction at the end of 2012.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
