FRANKFURT May 13 DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom has given its U.S. operations more
autonomy, positioning its business to compete better with bigger
and smaller rivals, Chief Executive Rene Obermann told Germany's
Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
BAYER
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Bayer suggested in an interview with Reuters that there was
room to lift prices at its high-tech plastics and chemicals
business this year to counter soaring raw material costs that
squeezed first quarter margins.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 5.1 percent lower
Germany's Handelsblatt said Commerzbank is set to place
shares on May 14 or May 15, as part of plans for a capital
increase.
Reuters has reported that new shares may be offered at a 50
percent discount, and that Commerzbank could knock 35 percent
off the theoretical ex-rights price, implying that these may be
sold at around 5.50 euros apiece.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
German car maker Volkswagen will build a factory with an
annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles in Changsa, Hunan province,
China, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Saturday.
FRESENIUS SE
Indicated unchanged
German diversified healthcare group Fresenius has identified
potential takeover targets costing up to 300 million euros ($389
million), Chief Executive Ulf M. Schneider told German weekly
paper Euro am Sonntag.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
April traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German publisher has drawn up a cost-cutting programme
to save 20 million euros in a move which could see up to 200
staff made redundant, weekly magazine Der Spiegel said, citing
people familiar with the plan.
EADS
Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt
State-run Kuwait Airways will spend 850 million
dinars ($2.98 billion) on 25 new Airbus jets and aims to lease a
further 13 to upgrade its ageing fleet, a Kuwaiti newspaper
reported on Sunday.
BILFINGER
Indicated unchanged
German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger
SE plans to reduce its dependency on Europe by pushing expansion
in Asia and the United States, Chief Executive Roland Koch told
weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
BAYWA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate
reported a first-quarter operating loss of 7.4 million euros.
Analysts had, on average, expected an operating loss of 8.1
million euros. Poll:
QSC
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The internet service company reported earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 18.9
million euros in the first quarter, slightly higher than the
18.2 million average analyst forecast. Poll:
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated unchanged
The group may double its dividend payout ratio from 15
percent at present, if the equity capital levels are raised
beyond 40 percent from about 35 percent at end-2012, Chief
Executive Stefan Draeger told Welt am Sonntag.
GFK
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The market research company said late on Friday its
first-quarter adjusted operating profit dropped by 31 percent
but affirmed its 2013 outlook, saying orders had developed well
since March. Full results are due on May 15.
BALDA
Indication not available
Dominik Mueser, chief executive of Balda, told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the medical plastics
manufacturer plans a special dividend of 1.50 euros a share, and
will grow via acquisitions in markets like Romania and Mexico.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The German printing machines maker is in talks about a
possible partnership with rival KBA Koenig & Bauer Group
, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung paper reported.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7709 euros)
($1 = 0.2854 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Edward Taylor and Christoph
Steitz)