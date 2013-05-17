FRANKFURT May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW

VW indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.8 percent lower

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Europe's ailing car market snapped a streak of 18 straight months of declines last month, expanding slightly thanks to robust demand in the UK, calendar effects and a historically weak April last year, according to data from ACEA.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged

Commerzbank indicated 0.9 percent lower

Supervisors across the European Union will examine the way that top banks classify and value loans and other assets to ensure that the stress tests they conduct do a better job of finding any problems.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Investors who had filed a legal complaint against Siemens spinning off its lighting business Osram have withdrawn their lawsuit, according to a formal announcement in the Electronic Federal Gazette, a publication of the German Justice Ministry.

Separately, Siemens's South African unit has won the contract to supply 46 wind turbines to power utility Eskom's 100 megawatt Sere wind farm, it said on Thursday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRESENIUS - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

GILDEMEISTER - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIXTRON - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

GFK - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.70 eur/shr

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

HUGO BOSS - dividend 3.13 eur/shr

CELESIO - dividend 0.30 eur/shr

DAB BANK - dividend 0.21 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TUI AG - DZ Bank upgrades to 'buy' from 'sell, increases fair value to 11.10 euros from 7.40 euros.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)