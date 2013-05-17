BRIEF-Huangshan Jinma to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
FRANKFURT May 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW
VW indicated 0.4 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.8 percent lower
BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower
Europe's ailing car market snapped a streak of 18 straight months of declines last month, expanding slightly thanks to robust demand in the UK, calendar effects and a historically weak April last year, according to data from ACEA.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged
Commerzbank indicated 0.9 percent lower
Supervisors across the European Union will examine the way that top banks classify and value loans and other assets to ensure that the stress tests they conduct do a better job of finding any problems.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Investors who had filed a legal complaint against Siemens spinning off its lighting business Osram have withdrawn their lawsuit, according to a formal announcement in the Electronic Federal Gazette, a publication of the German Justice Ministry.
Separately, Siemens's South African unit has won the contract to supply 46 wind turbines to power utility Eskom's 100 megawatt Sere wind farm, it said on Thursday.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRESENIUS - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
GILDEMEISTER - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIXTRON - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
GFK - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
HUGO BOSS - dividend 3.13 eur/shr
CELESIO - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
DAB BANK - dividend 0.21 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TUI AG - DZ Bank upgrades to 'buy' from 'sell, increases fair value to 11.10 euros from 7.40 euros.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh and Victoria Bryan)
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement