FRANKFURT May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Deutsche Bank shareholders gather for the annual general meeting in Frankfurt. The new leadership will seek to focus attention onto the bank's future following a year blighted by a string of court cases, litigation charges and regulatory probes.
AIXTRON
Indicated 3.5 percent lower
The chip equipment maker is cutting more than 20 percent of its staff in Germany in response to weak demand for its products.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
Creditors of the solar technology group are due to discuss restructuring measures.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BANK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
LANXESS - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
SALZGITTER - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
SMA SOLAR - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET - 1.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNITED INTERNET - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
AIXTRON - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
WMF - 1.00 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.5 pct, S&P 500 down 0.8 pct, Nasdaq down 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 7.3 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYST VIEWS
HENKEL - DZ Bank raises its price target to 65 euros from 58 euros, with a "sell" rating.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May Markit Composite Flash PMI due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 48.5, Services PMI seen at 50.0.
Separately, industry body ZVEI said exports of German electronics fell by 5 percent to 13.0 billion euros in March, partly because the month had two fewer working days than the year-earlier period.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
