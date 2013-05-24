FRANKFURT May 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The head of Volkswagen's works council, Bernd Osterloh, said ahead of the second round of wage negotiations at the carmaker that the wage agreement at VW should be better than the industry-wide agreement, German paper Handelsblatt reported.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Sky is in talks to co-produce an original series for the first time, German paper Handelsblatt cited supervisory board member Mark Kaner as saying. It cited sources as saying the pay-TV company was eyeing a miniseries in eight to 10 episodes.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The European Commission rejected Chinese trade association statements that talks to resolve a dispute over allegations of dumping of solar panels had broken down, while Chinese comments highlighted risks the dispute could escalate.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KLOECKNER & CO - no dividend proposed

XING - 0.56 euros/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BANK - dividend 0.75 euros/shr

LANXESS - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

SALZGITTER - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

SMA SOLAR - dividend 0.60 eur/shr

FREENET - dividend 1.35 eur/shr

UNITED INTERNET - dividend 0.30 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - HSBC raises its recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral"

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer sentiment climbed in June, reaching its highest level since September 2007, the GfK market research group said on Friday.

Separately, German gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday, confirming previously-released preliminary figures.

Also, Ifo business climate index for May due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 104.5, current conditions seen at 107.2, expectations seen at 101.6.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

