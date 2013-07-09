FRANKFURT, July 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The floods that engulfed Germany last month may have been
the country's costliest natural disaster on record, an executive
of Munich Re told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
LINDE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Wolfgang Buechele, head of Finnish chemicals group Kemira
, is considered the top candidate to succeed Wolfgang
Reitzle as Linde CEO, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported, citing no sources.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated not available
Seat, the Spanish car firm owned by Volkswagen, said on
Monday it wanted workers to take turns to stay at home in order
to cope with a fall in demand.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
June traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its rating on SGL
to BB- from BB, following an earlier announcement of a downgrade
by Moody's. S&P cited a muted outlook for the steel sector and
overcapacity in the graphite electrodes market.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Suedzucker unit CropEnergies is due to publish
fiscal first-quarter financial results.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
No indication available
Germany's largest residential real estate company, revived
plans for an initial public offering (IPO). In an accelerated
bookbuilding on Tuesday/Wednesday, Deutsche Annington is
offering 34.8 million shares in a price range of 16.50 euros to
17 euros.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Owners of one of the company's bonds are due to meet to
determine who will represent them in negotiations to restructure
the company. Separately, a first meeting is scheduled to discuss
SolarWorld's restructuring plan.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +2.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Arno Schuetze and Christoph
Steitz)