BRIEF-Staples Inc is exploring a sale - Source
* Staples Inc is exploring a sale; company is in talks with a small number of possible private-equity bidders – Source
FRANKFURT, July 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The tyre and automotive supplier said it had issued a five-year 750 million euro bond, with a coupon rate of 3.0 percent and maturing in 2018.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The European Commission has warned Germany it faces possible action over Daimler's refusal to remove a banned refrigerant from new cars, after France moved to block most Mercedes sales within its borders.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 0.7 percent in June, while cargo volumes increased 3 percent, the airport operator said on Wednesday.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
CEO Markus Pinger was dismissed because of his management style, the CEO of top shareholder Haniel, Stephan Gemkow, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
GAGFAH
Indicated 4.9 pct lower
The German real estate group on Tuesday said it would raise capital to cut debt and fund investment, while its majority owner Fortress would reduce its stake in the company.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The maker of specialty products made of glass and plastic reported second quarter sales of 327.1 million euros, up 4.2 pct. It said it now expected an adjusted EBITDA margin for the year of 19-19.4 percent, compared with a previous forecast for 19.4 percent.
KION
No indication available
The German forklift maker said on Tuesday it had improved its financing structure, forming the basis to drive forward its global expansion.
RATIONAL
Indicated 4 pct lower
The commercial kitchen supplier reduced its outlook for the year, saying it expected sales to grow by about 5 percent in 2013 and earnings to stay at last year's level as it reported preliminary first-half results.
IPO
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
Deutsche Annington closed the books for its initial public offering (IPO) at 16.50 euros, the lower end of the price range of 16.50-17 euros and giving it a market capitalisation of 3.7 billion euros, the real estate company said late on Tuesday.
ANALYST VIEWS
OSRAM - Berenberg starts with a 'Buy' recommendation, price target 35 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
June CPI confirmed at +0.1 percent m/m, +1.8 pct y/y.
June HICP confirmed at +0.1 percent m/m, +1.9 percent y/y
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)
HONG KONG, April 4 A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewellers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.
BRUSSELS, April 4 French, German and Italian groups urged their national antitrust enforcers on Tuesday to look into alleged anti-competitive practices of McDonald's , putting the U.S. fast-food chain at risk of multiple investigations in Europe.