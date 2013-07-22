FRANKFURT, July 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is expected to announce during its
second-quarter results its plans to reach a minimum 3 percent
overall equity to loans ratio in the next two and a half years,
the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people briefed on
the plans.
The bank is set to cut its balance sheet by 20 percent to 1
trillion euros by the end of 2015 to comply with tougher rules
that are expected to require banks to use more equity capital to
fund their business, to make them more robust in the aftermath
of the 2007-09 credit meltdown, the newspaper said.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
SAP said its Co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe would
move to the company's supervisory board next May, thus leaving
fellow Co-Chief Bill McDermott as sole helmsman, the software
maker said in a regulatory filing on Sunday.
Separately, SAP has found a new leader for its stuttering
China business who will take up the post shortly, CFO Werner
Brandt told Euro am Sonntag newspaper, while declining to name
the person.
Related news
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Germany's bank bailout fund Soffin expects Berlin to sell
its 17 percent stake in Commerzbank in the next six months,
Wirtschaftswoche magazine quoted a source close to Soffin as
saying. Soffin declined comment.
Separately, Der Spiegel said there was no parliamentary
majority favouring a sale of the stake, quoting politicians from
the governing coalition Free Democrats, as well as from the
opposition Greens and Social Democrats.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Honeywell International Inc has dismissed safety
concerns expressed by Daimler that have led to the carmaker's
refusal to use its coolant, in a case that is pitting Daimler
against EU governments and threatening its sales.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
BMW is looking to the Internet and even house calls by BMW
sales personnel to boost future turnover, the head of the
group's German sales told Wirtschaftswoche.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
RWE has introduced a new 500 million euro cost cutting
programme, dubbed RWE Neo, for its power stations division,
Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing sources close to the
company. The move increases the scope of RWE's savings programme
to 1.5 billion euros.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The federal network agency has started an abuse probe of
Deutsche Post, a Post spokesman said, confirming a report in Der
Spiegel. The agency wants to determine whether Deutsche Post
abused its position by giving competitive advantages to the
service company Comprador, in which Deutsche Post holds a stake.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Supervisory board member and head of Siemens' employee works
council Lothar Adler criticised the "Siemens 2014" cost-cutting
programme as a "short term portfolio policy that focuses solely
on the margin" and called for a "new corporate culture" in
remarks to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.
Separately, Focus magazine reports a further delay to the
long-standing order of 16 Siemens ICE trains to Deutsche Bahn
, which will receive them in April 2014 at the earliest.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Air Berlin has reached a new wage agreement with its
estimated 1,300 pilots.
Related news
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 4.1 percent lower
Top management is not to blame for the solar panel maker's
troubles, Chief Financial Officer Philipp Koecke told
Boersen-Zeitung. "In my view there was not a single serious
error on the part of the board," he said.
Related news
IVG
Indicated 56 percent higher
The German property company said it believes the company can
continue as a going concern after financing talks with key
creditors made progress on Friday.
Related news
CROPENERGIES
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
CropEnergies said on Friday it had acquired UK bioethanol
producer Ensus Limited from funds affiliated to the Carlyle
Group.
Related news
LOEWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Chief executive Matthias Harsch said he could not exclude
further job cuts. "To achieve a turnaround, personnel costs
should not rise relative to sales," he told Der Spiegel.
Related news
PRIVATE EQUITY
At least four peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment
maker Grohe submitted exploratory offers for the
private-equity owned company by Friday's deadline, two sources
familiar with the deal told Reuters on Saturday.
Related news
ANALYST VIEWS
PROSIEBEN - Liberum cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.03 pct pct, S&P 500 +0.16 pct,
Nasdaq -0.66 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.36 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Jonathan Gould)