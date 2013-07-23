FRANKFURT, July 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SAP
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The departure of co-CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe follows a power
struggle within the company's dual CEO structure, German
business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Snabe said he was stepping down from management after a
20-year career at SAP, including three years as co-CEO, citing
personal reasons.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Deutsche Bank AG has poached UBS AG's veteran head
of investment banking in Thailand, Phumchai Kambhato, in a push
to take advantage of Thai companies' growing appetite for
overseas deals, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indication not available
Dutch telecoms group KPN will sell its German unit
E-Plus to competitor Telefonica Deutschland for 5 billion euros
($6.6 billion) in cash and a 17.6 percent stake in the merged
company.
Separately, Telefonica Deutschland said its second-quarter
operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA)
fell 7.2 percent to 294 million euros.
CELESIO
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
German diversified holding company Franz Haniel & Cie, which
holds little over half of Celesio, has hired JP Morgan to advise
on the sale of a full or partial stake in the German drug
distributor or a partnership with another company, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 3.0 percent higher
The company said second-quarter net profit reached $2.1
million, below the average analyst forecast for $3.1 million.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:
PROSIEBENSAT1 - proposed div 5.65 eur/shr
PRIME OFFICE REIT - proposed div 0.18 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK - no proposed div
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.01 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)