FRANKFURT, July 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CHINA ECONOMY
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index for China
fell to 47.7 this month from June's final reading of 48.2,
marking a third straight month below the 50 threshold between
expansion and contraction.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The luxury carmaker said on Wednesday its net profit after
minorities doubled to 2.83 billion euros ($3.74 billion) in the
second quarter thanks to a significant one-off gain from the
revaluation and sale of its EADS stake.
PUMA
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The sports apparel group reported second quarter results
below expectations, hurt by falling sales in China and southern
Europe as well as the effects of the weak yen in Japan, its
second-biggest market.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated 6.4 percent lower
The aircraft engine maker slashed its 2013 profit outlook on
weak demand at its spare parts business as it reported worse
than expected second-quarter results.
KONTRON
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q2 results due. The computer manufacturer is expected to
report it slumped to an EBIT loss of 2.3 million euros from a
year-earlier profit of 3.8 million. Poll:
QIAGEN
Indicated unchanged
The genetic testing company late on Tuesday announced a
partnership with Exosome Diagnostics Inc. to develop and
commercialize high-performance sample preparation kits for the
processing of nucleic acids from exosomes. Financial terms were
not disclosed.
SUESS MICROTEC
Indicated 4.1 percent lower
The company, a supplier to the semiconductor industry, said
late on Tuesday it slumped to a second-quarter EBIT loss of 11.7
million euros from a profit of 1.6 million. It affirmed its
outlook for a 2013 EBIT loss of 10-15 million euros.
COMDIRECT
Indicated unchanged
The online bank reported a second-quarter pretax profit of
19.03 million euros, compared with an average analyst estimate
of 19.9 million euros. Poll:
EX-DIVIDEND
PROSIEBENSAT1 - dividend 5.65 eur/shr
PRIME OFFICE REIT - dividend 0.18 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - JP Morgan raises its
recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral",
traders say.
VOSSLOH - DZ Bank cuts its fair value on the stock
to 63.50 euros from 80 euros, with a "hold" rating.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - Deutsche Bank raises its
price target on the stock to 13 euros from 11 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's composite flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for July due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 49.2, up
from a reading of 48.6 last month, services PMI seen at 50.8, up
from 50.4 in June.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)