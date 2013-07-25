FRANKFURT, July 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
Shrinking European markets and slower growth in China
weighed on BASF's second-quarter profit and prompted the world's
largest chemicals company by sales to call its 2013 profit
target into question.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Commerzbank has taken an unspecified impairment charge in
its financial results on lending to the U.S. city of Detroit, it
said on Wednesday, but declined to say when it booked the
writedown.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Orange said on Thursday that a planned initial
public offering of EE, owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom,
would not take place before next year to allow the operator more
time to show financial improvements.
E.ON
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
A spokesman for the group said it could be an option to
dismantle its mothballed gas-fired plant in Malzenice, Slovakia,
and relocate it to regions where it could return to profit,
adding no concrete decision had been taken on the matter.
The comment followed a report in the Wall Street Journal
that E.ON could relocate mothballed plants to emerging markets
like Turkey.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Volkswagen's luxury division Audi will hit its sales target
of 1.5 million cars in 2013, two years earlier than planned, its
Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said in an interview in
Handelsblatt.
In an interview with WSJ.de, Stadler said Audi saw a
"positive" development in its July sales and the company was
"anything but dissatisfied" with new orders in July.
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The maker of cutting machine tools posted a
bigger-than-expected 21 percent gain in second-quarter earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) and affirmed its 2013 outlook.
KRONES
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The bottling machine maker raised its profit outlook after
reporting second-quarter results, saying it now expected to post
a 2013 pretax profit margin of 5.8-6.0 percent.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The maker of automated teller machines raised its full-year
outlook, saying it now sees sales up 5 percent, with earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 130 million
euros, including restructuring costs.
AIXTRON
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The chip equipment maker said while there were signs of
easing overcapacity in the market for LED chip-making equipment,
there had been no pickup yet in demand for new equipment, as it
reported a smaller than expected quarterly loss.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The software company warned that its 2013 results could come
in at the low end of its outlook range after a drop in
second-quarter earnings.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The leasing specialist reported a smaller-than-expected 6
percent gain in second-quarter net profit and said it expects
its full-year profit to improve to 44-48 million euros.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The rail technology group slumped to a 5.7 million euro net
loss from a year-earlier profit of 10.4 million after it took
additional provisions to cover a claim for damages. It already
issued a warning on full-year profits earlier this week.
IVG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Highly indebted German property company IVG Immobilien is
not ruling out seeking protection from creditors to buy time to
restructure the business, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GESCO - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - UBS starts the stock with a
"neutral" rating and price target of 6.90 euros.
DAIMLER - UBS removes the stock from its "key
call list".
GAGFAH - Traders say Goldman Sachs raises the
stock to "buy" from "neutral".
MTU AERO ENGINES - Traders say JP Morgan cuts the
stock to "neutral" from "overweight". Separately, Societe
Generale cuts its price target on the stock to 77 euros from 84
euros, with a "buy" rating.
TALANX - Berenberg raises its recommendation on
the stock to "buy" from "hold".
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Ifo index for July due at 0800 GMT. Business climate
index seen at 106.1, current conditions at 109.7 and
expectations at 102.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Victoria Bryan and Maria
Sheahan)