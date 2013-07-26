FRANKFURT, July 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management LLP said on Thursday it had given a 4.01 percent stake it owns in Italian lender UniCredit to Deutsche Bank in exchange for financing.

Separately, the German government is considering whether to file a complaint at a European court against the European Commission's proposals on bank resolution which it thinks might be unlawful, Die Welt cited government sources as saying.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The Frankfurt bourse operator reported a slightly worse than expected 8 percent drop in second quarter operating profit on Thursday, a sign trading volumes on capital markets are still shaky despite improvement in the past year.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

The bank is considering cutting its board to seven people from nine, although no decision has yet been taken, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported without citing sources.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The last quarter at the group was "not too dramatically bad", Handelsblatt reported citing industry sources. Siemens, which reports results on Aug.1, had on Thursday scrapped its 2014 margin target.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 6.9 pct lower

ThyssenKrupp said on Friday it was still in intensive talks over a deal to sell its Americas plants after the Wall Street Journal reported negotiations with Brazil's CSN had stalled over price.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

German economy minister Philipp Roesler said customers' best interests and price competitiveness must be preserved for the sale of E-Plus to Telefonica to be successful, Handelsblatt reported.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 18.6 pct lower

The home improvement retailer said on Thursday insolvency proceedings would be filed for its Max Bahr units in Germany after a trade credit insurer stopped providing insurance coverage to suppliers.

ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

EnBW is due to report its second-quarter results.

EX-DIVIDEND

GESCO - dividend 2.50 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei down 2.5 pct at 0509 GMT.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KRONES - S&P Capital IQ raises to "buy" from "hold"

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Import prices for June -0.8 percent m/m, -2.2 pct y/y vs consensus for -0.3 percent m/m and -1.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

