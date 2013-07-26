FRANKFURT, July 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management
LLP said on Thursday it had given a 4.01 percent stake it owns
in Italian lender UniCredit to Deutsche Bank in exchange for
financing.
Separately, the German government is considering whether to
file a complaint at a European court against the European
Commission's proposals on bank resolution which it thinks might
be unlawful, Die Welt cited government sources as saying.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
The Frankfurt bourse operator reported a slightly worse than
expected 8 percent drop in second quarter operating profit on
Thursday, a sign trading volumes on capital markets are still
shaky despite improvement in the past year.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
The bank is considering cutting its board to seven people
from nine, although no decision has yet been taken, the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported without citing sources.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The last quarter at the group was "not too dramatically
bad", Handelsblatt reported citing industry sources. Siemens,
which reports results on Aug.1, had on Thursday scrapped its
2014 margin target.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 6.9 pct lower
ThyssenKrupp said on Friday it was still in intensive talks
over a deal to sell its Americas plants after the Wall Street
Journal reported negotiations with Brazil's CSN had
stalled over price.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
German economy minister Philipp Roesler said customers' best
interests and price competitiveness must be preserved for the
sale of E-Plus to Telefonica to be successful, Handelsblatt
reported.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 18.6 pct lower
The home improvement retailer said on Thursday insolvency
proceedings would be filed for its Max Bahr units in Germany
after a trade credit insurer stopped providing insurance
coverage to suppliers.
ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
EnBW is due to report its second-quarter results.
EX-DIVIDEND
GESCO - dividend 2.50 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei down 2.5 pct at 0509 GMT.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
KRONES - S&P Capital IQ raises to "buy" from
"hold"
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Import prices for June -0.8 percent m/m, -2.2 pct y/y vs
consensus for -0.3 percent m/m and -1.6 pct y/y.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)