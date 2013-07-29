BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Chief Executive Peter Loescher is to leave the company four
years before the end of his contract, after the engineering
group last week issued its second profit warning this year.
Siemens said Loescher's early exit will be decided at a
meeting of the supervisory board on July 31 and that a
management board member will be picked as successor.
Separately, the company is probing its China operations as
sales and orders in the world's second-largest economy have
failed to grow, WirtschaftsWoche reported without citing the
source of the information.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The business software maker is calling on staff to cut
expenses and other costs as it seeks savings following a warning
earlier this month that sales would fall short of expectations
this year.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lender has learned its lessons from past striving for
high-risk deals and excessive bonuses, chairman Paul Achleitner
told the Austrian broadcasting network ORF on Saturday, saying a
"change of thinking" is underway at Germany's biggest bank.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 0.3 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Japanese
conglomerate Mitsubishi are considering making a bid for
European nuclear fuel maker Urenco, Britain's Sunday Times
reported, without citing sources.
RWE and E.ON jointly hold a third in Urenco.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Several German banks face new write-offs and may need to
raise more capital ahead of next year's planned European bank
stress tests, Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.
Commerzbank, HSH Nordbank and NordLB are
among banks particularly active in shipping finance which
continues to weigh on lenders' balance sheets.
BMW
Indicated unchanged
Rolls-Royce, the German automaker's U.K. ultra-luxury brand,
is mulling to increase production and the number of dealerships
as growing demand may push sales to about 4,000 vehicles this
year from 3,575 in 2012, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing CEO
Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The publisher has sold a set of French magazines after
disposing of some of Germany's best-known titles earlier this
week, magazine New Business reported, citing a company
spokesman.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indication not available
The sale of KPN's German business to Telefonica is likely to
bring more consolidation in Europe's mobile market, the head of
KPN's E-Plus said in an interview with Der Spiegel.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
China and the European Union defused their biggest trade
dispute by far on Saturday with a deal to regulate Chinese solar
panel imports and avoid a wider war in goods from wine to steel.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
As many as 4,000 jobs could be lost at the home improvement
retailer and its Max Bahr chain following insolvency filings,
Bild reported, citing the group's deputy board chairman.
HAWESKO HOLDING
Indicated unchanged
Germany's largest wine dealer expects to sell a record 70
million bottles this year, boost sales by 6 percent to 475
million euros ($630 million) and eyes a further increase in 2013
dividends, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported,
citing CEO Alexander Margaritoff.
ANALYTIK JENA
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
The provider of measuring technology corrected its full-year
revenue target to a range of 96-98 million euros from more than
100 million euros.
TOMORROW FOCUS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The internet company plans to sell app-developer Cellular as
well as service provider Tomorrow Focus Technologie and buy
portals for themes in fashion, automotive and health,
WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing the company's new CEO Toon
Bouten.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.02 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei pct -3.3 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Andreas Cremer, Christiaan Hetzner
and Christoph Steitz)