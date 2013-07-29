BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

Chief Executive Peter Loescher is to leave the company four years before the end of his contract, after the engineering group last week issued its second profit warning this year.

Siemens said Loescher's early exit will be decided at a meeting of the supervisory board on July 31 and that a management board member will be picked as successor.

Separately, the company is probing its China operations as sales and orders in the world's second-largest economy have failed to grow, WirtschaftsWoche reported without citing the source of the information.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The business software maker is calling on staff to cut expenses and other costs as it seeks savings following a warning earlier this month that sales would fall short of expectations this year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lender has learned its lessons from past striving for high-risk deals and excessive bonuses, chairman Paul Achleitner told the Austrian broadcasting network ORF on Saturday, saying a "change of thinking" is underway at Germany's biggest bank.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.3 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi are considering making a bid for European nuclear fuel maker Urenco, Britain's Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

RWE and E.ON jointly hold a third in Urenco.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Several German banks face new write-offs and may need to raise more capital ahead of next year's planned European bank stress tests, Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.

Commerzbank, HSH Nordbank and NordLB are among banks particularly active in shipping finance which continues to weigh on lenders' balance sheets.

BMW

Indicated unchanged

Rolls-Royce, the German automaker's U.K. ultra-luxury brand, is mulling to increase production and the number of dealerships as growing demand may push sales to about 4,000 vehicles this year from 3,575 in 2012, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The publisher has sold a set of French magazines after disposing of some of Germany's best-known titles earlier this week, magazine New Business reported, citing a company spokesman.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indication not available

The sale of KPN's German business to Telefonica is likely to bring more consolidation in Europe's mobile market, the head of KPN's E-Plus said in an interview with Der Spiegel.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

China and the European Union defused their biggest trade dispute by far on Saturday with a deal to regulate Chinese solar panel imports and avoid a wider war in goods from wine to steel.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

As many as 4,000 jobs could be lost at the home improvement retailer and its Max Bahr chain following insolvency filings, Bild reported, citing the group's deputy board chairman.

HAWESKO HOLDING

Indicated unchanged

Germany's largest wine dealer expects to sell a record 70 million bottles this year, boost sales by 6 percent to 475 million euros ($630 million) and eyes a further increase in 2013 dividends, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing CEO Alexander Margaritoff.

ANALYTIK JENA

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

The provider of measuring technology corrected its full-year revenue target to a range of 96-98 million euros from more than 100 million euros.

TOMORROW FOCUS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The internet company plans to sell app-developer Cellular as well as service provider Tomorrow Focus Technologie and buy portals for themes in fashion, automotive and health, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing the company's new CEO Toon Bouten.

