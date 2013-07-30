FRANKFURT, July 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
Germany's flagship lender pledged to cut risky assets from
its balance sheet in response to regulatory concerns, as
quarterly profit missed expectations, hit by a 630 million euro
($834.97 million) hike in litigation reserves.
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE
Allianz indicated 0.1 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.5 percent higher
The head of insurance supervision at German financial
watchdog Bafin welcomed the development of new life insurance
savings products that move away from long-term guarantees.
"Given low interest rates, insurers have to act," Felix Hufeld
told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The diversified healthcare group raised its 2013 profit
outlook, citing positive growth prospects for the second half of
the year.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Second-quarter net income at the world's largest dialysis
provider dropped 9 percent to a worse-than-expected $263
million, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its
most important market.
INFINEON
Indicated 4.2 percent higher
The microchip maker raised its full-year revenue and
operating profit outlook after reporting a better-than-expected
third-quarter operating profit as its key automotive market
continued to recover.
LINDE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The world's No. 2 industrial gases producer, reported a 14.5
percent gain in quarterly operating profit, boosted by
acquisitions it made to grow its healthcare
business.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor Corp have resumed talks
about how to resolve a dispute about a partnership deal, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
GEA
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The industrial engineering group reported first-half EBIT of
185.9 million and confirmed its outlook for 2013.
MAN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Volkswagen's German truck unit posted a net loss that was
wider than expected for the second quarter, weighed down by
provisions taken for power plant orders in the Caribbean and
Corsica.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
Rheinmetall has slashed its 2013 earnings forecast for its
defence division as key customer countries cut their munitions
budget.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated unchanged
The world's second-largest maker of polysilicon cut its
sales outlook for 2013, saying it now expects sales to fall to
about 4.5 billion euros instead of remaining stable.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Q2 results due. The genetic testing specialist is expected
to report its quarterly adjusted net income slipped 1.3 percent
to $60 million. Poll:
TAKKT
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The B2B direct marketing specialist for business equipment
said it expected a 2013 EBITDA margin in the upper range of
12-15 percent as it reported an EBITDA margin of 143 percent fr
the first half.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CROPENERGIES > - 0.26 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1.69 pct at 0450 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
GfK consumer sentiment increased to 7.0, its highest level
in nearly six years heading into August.
July preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT, seen at 1.8 pct y/y,
at 0.3 pct m/m.
July preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT, seen at 0.3 pct m/m,
seen at 1.7 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)