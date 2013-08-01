FRANKFURT Aug 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Second-quarter operating profit at the luxury carmaker's key
automotive division fell in line with expectations, due to
increased spending on fuel-efficient technology and discounts in
embattled European markets.
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q2 results. The tyre manufacturer is expected to report its
second-quarter adjusted EBIT fell 2.2 percent to 927 million
euros, the average of seven estimates in a Reuters poll of banks
and brokerages showed. Poll:
Related news
METRO
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The retailer said second-quarter sales fell 3.6 percent and
EBIT declined 12 percent as it grappled with tough European
markets and a strike at its Real supermarket
stores.
Related news
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
The broadcaster raised its revenue outlook for the current
year after second-quarter adjusted core earnings rose a
better-than-expected 6.8 percent.
Related news
DUERR
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The supplier of production systems for the automobile sector
confirmed its full-year outlook after reporting second-quarter
net income rose to 29.7 million euros from 26.8 million a year
earlier.
Related news
EVONIK
No indication available
Evonik said it would step up cost cutting measures and slash
its investment budget as it became the latest specialty
chemicals maker to caution investors about its business
prospects.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SUEDZUCKER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +2.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI for July due at 0753 GMT, seen
at 50.3.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Christoph Steitz and Ludwig
Burger)