FRANKFURT Aug 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker plans to build a new plant in Brazil as rising
taxes on foreign vehicles make it more difficult to sell
imported cars in the Latin American country, a magazine reported
on Sunday.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German utility will sell its 50 percent stake in U.S.
liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate Energy to the
co-owner, George B. Kaiser, the company said on Friday.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Goldman Sachs has teamed up with Allianz to make a 2
billion pound ($3 billion) bid for a 30 percent stake in
Yorkshire Water, the Sunday Times reported.
INSURERS
Munich Re indicated unchanged
No indication available for Talanx
Financial watchdog Bafin said Germany could quit talks on
new risk rules for Europe's insurance industry if regulators try
to impose a 'one size fits all' deadline for insurers to adapt
to them.
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The flavour and scent maker is focusing its acquisition
strategy on food technology start-ups in the Americas, Asia and
in emerging markets - a particular target for sales growth, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Monday's close.
July Services PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.5.
($1 = 0.6548 British pounds)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)