FRANKFURT, Aug 6 - The DAX top-30 index looked set
to open down 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to premarket data
from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LANXESS
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
Lanxess, the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber for
tyres, on Tuesday abandoned its 2014 profit target as weak car
markets showed no sign of recovery.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 9.7 percent lower
The German steelmaker slashed its full-year outlook for the
second time this year, blaming a deeper than expected drop in
demand for cars, appliances and new buildings in austerity-hit
Europe.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
Munich Re on Tuesday reported a bigger than expected fall in
second quarter net profit due to more than 600 million euros
($794 million) in damage claims that included the extensive
floods in central Europe in June.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The world's biggest mail and logistics company raised its
full-year profit guidance slightly after second-quarter
operating profit increased 14 percent in line with expectations
to 619 million euros.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German cement maker said it would consider selling off
companies that are not part of its core business, Chief
Executive Bernd Scheifele said according to Boersen-Zeitung.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display
screens posted a 10.7 percent gain in adjusted core profit in
the second quarter, buoyed by consumer appetite for 3D screens
and bigger TVs.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 4.5 percent higher
German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE gained more
subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by
German soccer triumphs.
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Handelsblatt reported that German financial markets
regulator Bafin was investigating whether domestic banks played
a role in manipulating the ISDA fix for interest rate
swaps.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German automotive holding, majority owner of Volkswagen
will publish half-year results.
OSRAM LICHT
No indication available
The German lighting maker has completed a 9.1 million euro
share buyback programme on Aug. 2.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
June industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 1.0 percent,
compared to a 1.3 percent drop in the previous month.
