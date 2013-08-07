FRANKFURT Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.8 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent lower
Angela Merkel's challenger Peer Steinbrueck said he would
beef up proposals to separate retail and investment banking
activities at German banks, in an effort to shield clients'
savings in the event of a bank collapse. "The current bank
separation law in Germany is insufficient," Steinbrueck told
Reuters.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Bayer AG's experimental drug to treat two types of pulmonary
hypertension should be approved at doses proposed by the
company, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration ruled on Tuesday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Siemens AG is hoping to fetch as much as $700 million in the
auction of its water technologies unit and is seeking
second-round bids by the middle of August, several people
familiar with the matter said this week.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Dish Network founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen
said on Tuesday that his preference would be for a network
partnership in wireless and that Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US
unit could be his only option left as an acquisition or
merger target.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and La Prairie face creams
and lotions, said it expected to increase sales by 5-6 percent
in 2013, more than analysts had forecast as a restructuring
programme takes hold.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The European Commission said on Tuesday it would mediate in
a fierce row over air-conditioning coolant in Mercedes-Benz cars
by refereeing safety tests.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday reported
better-than-expected second-quarter results as gains at its
digital publications offset a drop at its print titles.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, on Wednesday
reported an 10.5 percent boost in second-quarter core profit,
beating expectations.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
German reinsurer Hannover Re's net profit rose by more than
expected to 186.3 million euros in the second quarter, allowing
the group to confirm its full-year target of earning 800 million
euros ($1.1 billion) in net profit.
KLOECKNER
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co expects job cuts and
savings to help improve earnings again next year after
predicting stagnating profit in 2013 amid weak steel demand.
SYMRISE
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Symrise, the world's fourth-largest scents and flavours
company, on Wednesday confirmed its outlook after core earnings
in the first half rose in line with market expectations, helped
by growth in North America.
BRENNTAG
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
Brenntag AG, the world's largest chemicals distributor, on
Wednesday posted quarterly core earnings below market
expectations as it warned of slowing growth.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Salzgitter plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs out of a total
of about 25,000 jobs, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported, without saying where it obtained the information.
FREENET
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The company said first-half EBITDA reached 170.4 million
euros.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Air Berlin said the number of passengers who flew in its
planes declined by 5.1 percent in July, in part because fewer
people booked trips at short notice due to hot weather during
the month.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -4 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy",
raises target price to 97 euros from 94 euros
ALLIANZ - Berenberg raises target price to 144
euros from 141 euros
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Industrial output for June due at 1000 GMT, seen at
0.3 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Peter
Dinkloh)