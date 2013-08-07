FRANKFURT Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.8 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent lower

Angela Merkel's challenger Peer Steinbrueck said he would beef up proposals to separate retail and investment banking activities at German banks, in an effort to shield clients' savings in the event of a bank collapse. "The current bank separation law in Germany is insufficient," Steinbrueck told Reuters.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Bayer AG's experimental drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension should be approved at doses proposed by the company, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruled on Tuesday.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Siemens AG is hoping to fetch as much as $700 million in the auction of its water technologies unit and is seeking second-round bids by the middle of August, several people familiar with the matter said this week.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Dish Network founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Tuesday that his preference would be for a network partnership in wireless and that Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US unit could be his only option left as an acquisition or merger target.

Related news

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and La Prairie face creams and lotions, said it expected to increase sales by 5-6 percent in 2013, more than analysts had forecast as a restructuring programme takes hold.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The European Commission said on Tuesday it would mediate in a fierce row over air-conditioning coolant in Mercedes-Benz cars by refereeing safety tests.

Related news

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

German publisher Axel Springer on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter results as gains at its digital publications offset a drop at its print titles.

Related news

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, on Wednesday reported an 10.5 percent boost in second-quarter core profit, beating expectations.

Related news

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

German reinsurer Hannover Re's net profit rose by more than expected to 186.3 million euros in the second quarter, allowing the group to confirm its full-year target of earning 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) in net profit.

Related news

KLOECKNER

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co expects job cuts and savings to help improve earnings again next year after predicting stagnating profit in 2013 amid weak steel demand.

Related news

SYMRISE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Symrise, the world's fourth-largest scents and flavours company, on Wednesday confirmed its outlook after core earnings in the first half rose in line with market expectations, helped by growth in North America.

Related news

BRENNTAG

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

Brenntag AG, the world's largest chemicals distributor, on Wednesday posted quarterly core earnings below market expectations as it warned of slowing growth.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Salzgitter plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs out of a total of about 25,000 jobs, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Related news

FREENET

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

The company said first-half EBITDA reached 170.4 million euros.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Air Berlin said the number of passengers who flew in its planes declined by 5.1 percent in July, in part because fewer people booked trips at short notice due to hot weather during the month.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -4 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 97 euros from 94 euros

ALLIANZ - Berenberg raises target price to 144 euros from 141 euros

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Industrial output for June due at 1000 GMT, seen at 0.3 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Peter Dinkloh)