BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
FRANKFURT Aug 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
ThyssenKrupp has begun sounding out investors on a capital increase planned for the autumn, financial sources said, but the German steelmaker said it would have to reach a deal to sell its operations in the Americas before making any decision.
Pressure is growing on the group to shore up its strained balance sheet by raising new capital as talks on selling its loss-making steel mills in the Americas drag on.
K+S
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German mineral producer is braced for a sharp fall in prices for potash after last month's break-up of one of the world's biggest producers, Belarusian Potash Co (BPC), K+S's CEO told a German newspaper.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has named Michael Ormaechea and Bhupinder Singh as co-heads for its corporate banking and securities unit for the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
RWE
Indicated 1 percent higher
The utility plans further savings of about 100 million euros by 2018, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing company sources.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Board member Volker Feldkamp has stepped down from the board at his own request and will leave the company at the end of the year, Rhoen said in a statement on Friday. Other board members will take over his regional and operational responsibilities until a decision on succession is taken.
BILFINGER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The industrial services group said adjusted operating profit declined 2 percent, citing a challenging economic environment.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company said cargo at Frankfurt airport was down 0.6 percent in July.
IVG
Indicated 9.6 percent higher
The German property group reached a preliminary agreement with creditors over a plan that would virtually wipe out existing shareholders and swap 2.15 billion euros in debt for equity.
QSC
Indicated 6 percent higher
The internet service company said its second quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 19.2 million euros, beating the 18.8 million average analyst forecast.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Germany's central bank expects that Greece will need additional rescue loans from its European partners by the start of 2014 at the very latest, weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing a document from the Bundesbank.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.
