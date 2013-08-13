FRANKFURT, Aug 13 - The following are some of the factors
that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
E.ON
Q2 Earnings. The German utility is expected to report its
first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to 5.57 billion euros.
Poll:
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
The German steelmaker, which will report fiscal
third-quarter resulst after the closing of the market, may end
up not selling its Brazilian steel mill, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the
negotiations.
Germany's No.1 steelmaker, is expected to report its
third-quarter adjusted EBIT from continuing operations fell 28
percent to 278 million euros. Poll:
Related news
K+S
The German potash miner reported second-quarter adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT I) fell 25.7 percent to
162.6 million euros, in line with a Reuters poll estimate of 165
million euros. Poll:
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Moody's upgrades Continental AG to Ba1 with stable outlook.
Related news
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
The German real estate company reported first-half funds
from operations (FFO) rose 85 percent to 60.6 million euros.
Poll:
Related news
KUKA
Moody's upgrades KUKA's rating to Ba3; stable outlook.
Related news
BILFINGER
S&P Capital IQ cuts to hold from buy; cuts price target to
79 euros from 85 euros.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +2.1 pct at 0513 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July final inflation numbers due at 0600 GMT. Prices seen up
0.5 pct m/m and 1.9 pct y/y, unrevised from preliminary numbers.
July Wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT.
August ZEW index due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at
40.0, up from 36.3 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Dinkloh)