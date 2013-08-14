FRANKFURT Aug 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0638 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The steelmaker saw its finances deteriorate further in its financial third quarter, as continuing losses in Steel Americas and weak steel prices led to a quarterly loss.

Related news

RWE

Indicated unchanged

Germany's No.2 utility joined peers in announcing it will take offline 3,100 megawatts (MW) of power plant capacity, blaming a massive expansion of renewable energy that has pushed many gas and coal-fired plants into losses.

Related news

CELESIO

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The drugs wholesale group cut its full-year outlook, hurt by a continued price war among German drugs distributors.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

German steelmaker Salzgitter said it would cut more than 1,500 jobs as part of a restructuring programme that it hopes will help it return to profit.

Related news

GAGFAH

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The German real estate company said it sees growth in funds from operations (FFO) per share accelerating to at least 25 percent next year from a targeted 5-10 percent this year.

Related news

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's largest cable operator reported worse-than-expected core profit for its fiscal first quarter, ending June 30, as extra investments in broadband and marketing weighed.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Hochtief HOTG.DE said its second-quarter pretax profit jumped to 328.2 million euros, compared with 164.8 million in the year-earlier period, lifted by gains from the sale of two of its businesses.

Separately, Hochtief unit Leighton Holdings, Australia's largest construction company, more than doubled its first-half net profit and confirmed its full-year guidance despite coming in slightly below market estimates.

Related news

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated unchanged

The shopping mall investor is expected to report its second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 22 percent to 40.5 million euros, the average of six estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Related news

TALANX

No indication available

The German insurer said a 74 million euro gain from the sale of a stake in Swiss Life helped offset losses from flooding in Europe, boosting second-quarter net income to 204 million euros.

Related news

CARL ZEISS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The maker of medical technology reiterated its expectations for 2013 sales of 880 to 910 million euros.

Related news

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The internet service provider reiterated its expectations for 2013 sales and earnings.

Related news

WIRECARD

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The provider of products for e-commerce businesses reiterated its 2013 earnings expectations of EBITDA of between 120 and 130 million euros.

Related news

HHLA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The port operator reiterated its expectations for 2013 sales and EBIT.

Related news

MLP

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The financial services company reported first-half EBIT of 4.9 million euros.

Related news

CEWE COLOR

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The photo and online print service company reiterated its expectations for 2013.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The German economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2013, its largest expansion in more than a year, overshooting forecasts thanks largely to domestic private and public consumption, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES