FRANKFURT Aug 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Monday, according to premarket data
from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The chemicals group has reopened production in Egypt after
closing facilities last week due to the deadly unrest.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The German government has defended Daimler's use of a
disputed air conditioning refrigerant, citing a transition
period up until 2017, Focus magazine reported citing a response
to an EU request for information from June 10.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 pct lower
German regulator BaFin is looking into whether Deutsche Bank
should improve the controls it has in place against money
laundering, a German paper reported.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Germany's largest utility is close to completing a deal to
sell a brown coal mining pit and plant in Lower Saxony to Czech
group EP-Holding, Die Welt reported on its website on Sunday.
E.ON said it would not comment on ongoing talks. EPH declined to
comment.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The group's Fresenius Kabi unit said on Monday it had signed
a joint venture with Indonesia's PT Soho Global Health for I.V.
generic drugs in the country.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.6 pct lower
CEO Heinrich Hiesinger is in favour of keeping the Krupp
foundation as a strong shareholder, even if its stake were
diluted by a possible rights increase, he told Spiegel magazine.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
British banking group Lloyds is set to sell its German
insurance business to Hannover Re for 400 million euros as it
continues to streamline its business, according to a report in
Britain's Sunday Telegraph.
KRONES
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The bottling machine maker is not planning any major
acquisitions although smaller ones could help the company as its
grows organically, CFO Christoph Klenk said in an interview in
Saturday's edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The business software group is planning more acquisitions
after already carrying out four deals this year, the group's
finance chief Arnd Zinnhardt told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The Internet service provider said on Monday it has agreed
to take over Spanish webhosting and cloud computing firm Arsys,
which has a value of up to 140 million euros.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 2 pct higher
The pet supplies retailer confirmed 2013 targets for sales
of over 400 million euros and a positive low single-digit
million EBITDA as it reported Q2 results.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 pt lower
South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday that
Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle appeared to be the last plane in the
running for a $7.2 billion South Korean fighter jet project.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 down 0.3 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei up 0.8 pct at Monday's close.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)