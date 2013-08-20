FRANKFURT Aug 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The German government wants to limit golden handshakes for
two Commerzbank board members who are leaving to 1 million euros
($1.3 million), Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing
government sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Germany's biggest lender aims to grow in China both
organically and via acquisitions to benefit from expected
economic reforms there, Handelsblatt newspaper cited Deutsche
Bank's Asia chief Alan Cloete as saying.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Volkswagen's sports car brand Porsche expects another record
year this year after vehicle sales rose 17 percent in the first
seven months of the year, Porsche's Chief Executive Matthias
Mueller said, according to German paper Westfalen-Blatt.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW IMMOBILIEN
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.7 percent lower
GSW indicated 10.9 percent higher
German property group Deutsche Wohnen launched an all-share
bid for rival GSW Immobilien, valuing the company's equity at
1.75 billion euro, in a deal that would create a company focused
on the thriving real estate market of Berlin.
OSRAM
Up 0.1 percent in Frankfurt
The lighting company's Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that investors would rather see
Osram's stock listed on Germany's mid-cap MDAX index
than technology index TecDAX.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -2.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SALZGITTER - Morgan Stanley cuts to "underweight"
from "equal weight", raises target price to 25.9 euros from 25.8
euros. Citigroup cuts to "neutral" from "buy", cuts target price
to 34 euros from 36 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July producer prices -0.1 pct m/m, +0.5 pct y/y. Were seen
+0.2 pct m/m, +0.7 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)