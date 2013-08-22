FRANKFURT Aug 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen will invest 200 million euros ($267.54 million) in building a car plant in Indonesia.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's steelmakers should band together to buy raw materials, much like Chinese rivals do, the chairman of the steelmaker was quoted as saying in Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung on Thursday. Rainer Thieme also said he could not rule out a closure of the loss-making Peine plant.

RTL

Indication not available

The company said on Thursday it planned to pay an interim-dividend of 2.50 euros per share, citing strong cash flows in the first half of the year after its operating profit (EBITA) rose 9 percent.

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

The property company said late Wednesday that a court in Bonn has approved its application for creditor protection and that lawyer Horst Piepenburg has been appointed its preliminary trustee.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit flash PMI for August due at 0728 GMT. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a rise to 51.2 from 50.7 in manufacturing and to 51.8 from 51.3 in services.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7476 euros)