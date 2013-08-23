BRIEF-Wuling Motors posts FY profit attributable RMB140.5 mln
* FY profit attributable to owners of company RMB 140.5 million up 70.9 percent
FRANKFURT Aug 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Lufthansa's board of directors and supervisory board are expected to approve in mid-September an order for about 50 wide-body jets worth more than $10 billion at list prices, according to two people familiar with the matter.
MAN SE
No indication available
Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson has struck deals with German prosecutors and his former employer, truckmaker MAN SE, to settle an investigation into corruption during his time with the German company.
GSW IMMOBILIEN, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
GSW Immobilien indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.3 percent higher
The residential property company has hired three investment banks to advise it on the takeover offer from rival Deutsche Wohnen, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +2.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) up 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, up 0.9 percent year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Peter Dinkloh)
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian beef exporting group Abiec has kept its 2017 export projections unchanged at 1.5 million tons despite a sharp drop in March shipments caused by a federal police probe into alleged corruption and bribes targeting food-sanitation inspectors.