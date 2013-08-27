FRANKFURT Aug 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Unveiling details of its China strategy in Beijing on
Tuesday, Daimler's new China chief said the company would spend
2 billion euros over the next two years as it seeks to boost
sales of Mercedes-Benz cars in China by a third to more than
300,000 cars a year by 2015.
Separately, a ruling over France's sales ban for certain
Mercedes cars by the country's highest administrative court is
expected on Tuesday. Daimler has requested a temporary
injunction.
E.ON
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The German utility is considering mothballing its nuclear
power plants, German tabloid Bild reported, citing senior
executive Mike Winkel. Power plants are only profitable if
wholesale prices don't sink further below 35-36 euros per
Megawatt-hour. Currently they barely cover the operating costs
for the four E.ON nuclear plants.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German carmaker is having some difficulty setting up its
newest car plant in China, in Urumqi in the mainly Muslim
populated western province of Xinjiang. While the plant will
open this year, the body shop and the paint shop are not yet
completed.
K+S
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Belarussian investigators said on Monday that they intend to
seize property and assets of Russia's Uralkali, the
world's top potash producer, following the collapse of a joint
Russian-Belarussian venture, RIA reported.
RTL
Trading 0.2 percent lower on Frankfurt floor
Europe's largest television broadcaster, a unit of
Bertelsmann, is selling its stake in Russia's National Media
Group worth roughly 80 million euros, German daily Handelsblatt
reported on Tuesday, citing a put option that expires on Sept.
16. A spokesman told the paper that a final decision had not yet
been taken.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
THYSSENKRUPP - Nomura lowers to "neutral" from
"buy", cuts price target to 15.50 euros from 17 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
flat at Monday's close.
Nikkei.. pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Business climate index for August from the Ifo think tank,
seen rising to 107.0 from a prior 106.2 reading.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christiaan Hetzner)