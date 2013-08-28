BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
FRANKFURT Aug 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
Styrolution, a Germany-based plastics maker jointly owned by BASF and Ineos, expects Ineos to exercise an option next year to buy out BASF.
Related news
DAIMLER, BMW, VOLKSWAGEN
Daimler indicated 5.5 percent lower
BMW indicated 3.9 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 4.1 percent lower
Ford Motor Co's European chief Stephen Odell expects the European car market could take five to six years to recover, the executive was quoted as saying by a German newspaper.
Related news
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
HeidelbergCement's rival Holcim said it would exchange some assets and combine others with Mexican peer Cemex in Europe, with the aim of boosting operating profit by at least 20 million euros.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer confidence eased slightly heading into September, albeit remaining close to its highest level in nearly six years, as shoppers worried about creeping inflation.
July import prices rise 0.3 percent month-on-month, compared to a 0.8 percent drop in the previous month and dropped 2.6 pct year-on-year from a 2.2 percent drop in June.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Dinkloh)
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
April 10 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 div on April 14 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9D7lH6 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)