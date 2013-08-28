FRANKFURT Aug 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

Styrolution, a Germany-based plastics maker jointly owned by BASF and Ineos, expects Ineos to exercise an option next year to buy out BASF.

Related news

DAIMLER, BMW, VOLKSWAGEN

Daimler indicated 5.5 percent lower

BMW indicated 3.9 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 4.1 percent lower

Ford Motor Co's European chief Stephen Odell expects the European car market could take five to six years to recover, the executive was quoted as saying by a German newspaper.

Related news

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

HeidelbergCement's rival Holcim said it would exchange some assets and combine others with Mexican peer Cemex in Europe, with the aim of boosting operating profit by at least 20 million euros.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer confidence eased slightly heading into September, albeit remaining close to its highest level in nearly six years, as shoppers worried about creeping inflation.

July import prices rise 0.3 percent month-on-month, compared to a 0.8 percent drop in the previous month and dropped 2.6 pct year-on-year from a 2.2 percent drop in June.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Dinkloh)