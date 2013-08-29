FRANKFURT Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.8 percent higher
Telefonica Deutschland indication not available
EU telecoms chief Neelie Kroes has scrapped a draft proposal
to cut wholesale roaming fees by as much as 90 percent, a
European Commission document seen by Reuters showed, following
criticism from major telecom companies.
THYSSENKRUPP, EADS
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.6 percent higher
EADS indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
The Krupp Foundation, a philanthropic body which controls
key appointments at Germany's ThyssenKrupp, said it had
appointed scientist Ursula Gather to succeed the late patriarch
Berthold Beitz as its head.
Separately, Atlas Elektronik, a joint-venture company
between EADS and ThyssenKrupp, has dropped plans for developing
torpedoes together with France's DCNS, Germany's Die Welt said,
citing industry sources.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Allianz is planning to outsource a big part of its data
processing to an external service provider and is in
negotiations with IBM and Computer Sciences Corporation
(CSC), with CSC being the frontrunner, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing no sources.
The paper said the deal could have a volume of significantly
more than 500 million euros ($667 million).
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Business at Frankfurt airport was "very good" in August,
while reservations for the winter were modestly positive, the
airport operator's Chief Executive Stefan Schulte told German
newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The German maker of cutting machine tools said on Wednesday
it would offer 15.4 million new shares, increasing its share
capital by 40 million euros.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company said its second-quarter pre-tax profit rose 7.1
percent to 45.2 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
August unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Seen at 2.9
million, unchanged vs prior month.
Aug HICP due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 1.7 pct y/y compared to
1.9 pct last year, and at 0.1 pct m/m from 0.4 pct in July.
Aug. German CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 0.1 pct m/m vs 0.5
pct in July, and at 1.7 pct y/y from 1.9 pct in August last
year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph
Steitz)