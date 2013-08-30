FRANKFURT Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Brazilian steelmaker CSN may call off plans to buy ThyssenKrupp's money-losing CSA mill in Rio de Janeiro if the German steelmaker does not include a U.S. sister plant in the deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Related news

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The former head of Dresdner Bank, which was acquired by Commerzbank, believes Germany's second-largest listed lender is an attractive takeover target for euro zone banks thanks to its large deposit base.

Related news

BMW, VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

General Motors Co's Cadillac brand is planning to expand its portfolio of premium crossover vehicles by 2017, in part to better compete with similar high-end offerings from German competitors.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

E.ON Russia, the Russian subsidiary of Germany's E.ON, said on Thursday its first-half net income rose 8 percent, year-on-year.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company is reviewing its Eastern European activities, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the group's thinking.

Separately, the Czech units of Telefonica and T-Mobile have launched talks on consolidation of their second and third generation mobile phone networks across the Czech Republic, Telefonica said on Thursday.

Related news

K+S

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German potash maker's ongoing saving efforts will not be enough, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a letter Chief Executive Norbert Steiner sent to the group's employees.

Related news

LANXESS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The group's management and supervisory boards will meet on Monday to discuss "whether capacities and investment plans still fit with the current market development", Handelsblatt reported, citing supervisory board sources.

Related news

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The construction and industrial services group expects to grow an organic 3-5 percent on average per year, Chief Executive Roland Koch told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.

Related news

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Indication not available

The real-estate company, which went public in February, said funds from operations I (FFO I) rose 10.9 percent to 68.4 million euros in the first half of the year.

Related news

RTL

Indication not available

Bertelsmann, majority owner of RTL, expects sales and adjusted operating profit to grow this year, as cost cutting and bestsellers such as Dan Brown's "Inferno" will help offset slow economic growth in Europe.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July retail sales, +2.3 pct y/y, -1.4 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)