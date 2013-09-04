FRANKFURT, Sept 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated unchanged

European carmakers PSA Peugeot Citroen and BMW have decided against extending their partnership on small petrol engines after it expires in 2016, Les Echos.fr said on Tuesday, citing a source close to the German carmaker.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Japan's Nissan Motor Co and Daimler will build small Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz luxury cars at a Nissan plant in Mexico, two sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Separately, Daimler expects to overtake competitors after it a reorganisation of its sales operations, Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Handelsblatt newspapers in interviews.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Chief Executive Anshu Jain to speak at German banking conference Banken im Umbruch. Other speakers include Joerg Asmussen, Member of the ECB's Executive Board, BBVA CEO Francisco González, UniCredit CEO Federica Ghizzoni, and Société Générale CEO Frédéric Oudéa.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The European Commission has agreed for its emissions trading scheme for airlines to apply only to flights within the European Union until 2020, rather than all flights worldwide, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing an internal document.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

There is a chance that the German steelmaker could end up keeping its loss-making Steel Americas business, after trying for more than a year to find a buyer for the plants in Brazil and Alabama, a person close to the matter said.

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The head of the company that manufactures Super Puma helicopters defended their safety record as UK oilfield flights resumed after a fatal crash last month, and said deliveries of the latest model had recovered following modifications.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

A German court ruled on Tuesday that a flight route used at Europe's third-busiest airport in Frankfurt was unlawful, which could deal a blow to airport operator Fraport.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication available

KKR and Permira have started the sale of an 11 percent stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster. They are looking to sell at a price of around 31 euros a share, according to a person familiar with the launched accelerated bookbuilding process.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - JP Morgan raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight", hikes its target price to 72 euros from 44 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit Services PMI for August due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould)