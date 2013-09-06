BRIEF-Jana Partners intends to have talks with Whole Foods's board, discloses stake in co - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0636 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Volkswagen denied a newspaper report that its 76-year-old chairman, Ferdinand Piech, plans to step down from his post in the coming months for health reasons.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
ThyssenKrupp AG is making final preparations for a capital-raising it could launch as soon as it has decided on a plan for its ailing Americas business, banking sources said on Thursday.
METRO
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The retailer's Chief Executive Olaf Koch said there were "clear signs for stability and continuity" from anchor shareholders, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
TUI France is considering a new voluntary redundancy plan to cut 250-325 jobs, Les Echos newspaper quoted Jorge Partida, of the FO union, as saying.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated unchanged
Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa , said the number of passengers who flew in its planes declined by 5.3 percent in August to 3.38 million.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS:
BMW - Nomura starts with "buy" rating
DAIMLER - Nomura starts with "neutral" rating
VOLKSWAGEN - Nomura starts with "neutral" rating
SAP - Morgan Stanley removes from Europe best ideas list
COMMODITIES
German canal and river lock-keepers will resume and intensify strikes on Monday, with fears growing that shipping will be disrupted including indirectly on the Rhine as some locks in the country are set to be closed all week.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July seasonally-adjusted exports dropped by 1.1 percent on the month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.8 percent increase.
Industry output for July is due at 1000 GMT and is expected to fall by 0.5 percent month-on-month, a Reuters poll shows.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Christoph Steitz and James Regan)
