BRIEF-Nanjing Sample Technology Co updates on proposed A share offering
* Resolved that company will apply to csrc and other relevant regulatory authorities for proposed A share offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The conglomerate is a possible bidder to buy Greek rolling stock operating company ROSCO, a source close to the talks said on Monday, making it the first major German company to take an interest in the country's asset sales programme.
EADS/AIRBUS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Indonesia's state-owned carrier Garuda has signed a deal to buy 35 ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft for over $840 million from regional aircraft manufacturer ATR, which is co-owned by EADS and Italy's Finmeccanica .
EADS unit Eurocopter is aiming for an increase in sales in 2013, helped by significantly more deliveries of large helicopers in the second half, unit head Guillaume Faury told daily Die Welt.
OSRAM LICHT
No indication available
The lighting maker said it will cut some 900 jobs in the United States and Canada as it shifts its business away from traditional lights to LED technology.
TALANX
No indication available
The insurer is looking into winding down its life insurance arm HDI Lebensversicherung, which is suffering from low interest rates, the group's Chief Executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
DUERR
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The automotive supplier increased its EBIT margin guidance for 2013, saying business had been positive in the third quarter.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The real estate group aims for organic growth in rental income of 2-3 percent, Chief Executive Thomas Hegel told daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - SocGen cuts to "hold" from "buy"
AIXTRON - Canaccord Genuity cuts to "sell" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit/BME manufacturing PMI for September due at 0753 GMT. Seen flat at 51.3.
German unemployment figures for September due at 0755 GMT. Seen falling a seasonally adjusted 5,000 to a total of 2.8 million, giving a jobless rate of 6.8 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)
* FY services revenue 421.7 million riyals Source:(http://bit.ly/2p0IWit) Further company coverage: