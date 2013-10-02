FRANKFURT Oct 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German insurer's Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's
largest mutual fund, rose 1.8 percent in September after the
U.S. Federal Reserve kept its bond-buying program unchanged,
according to preliminary data from investment research firm
Morningstar. This marked the best monthly performance for the
bond fund since January 2012.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The car maker said it sold 8.3 percent more vehicles in
September than in the same month last year.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The car maker sold 6.7 percent more Mercedes-Benz cars in
the USA in september.
K+S
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Three miners were killed on Tuesday after breathing leaked
carbon dioxide following a controlled explosion at a potash mine
operated by K+S in the German state of Thueringia.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Standard & Poor's raised its long-term corporate credit
rating on the German automotive supplier to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The
outlook is stable.
EnBW
No indication available
Italian energy company Eni wants to hive off its 50
percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks it
co-owns with utility EnBW, newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung
reported.
CARS
General Motors unit Opel said on Tuesday it would
build subcompact multi-purpose-vehicles (MPVs) together with
French ally PSA Peugeot Citroen at Opel's Spanish
plant in Zaragoza, confirming recent media reports.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2.2 pct at 0458 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger; Editing by
Marilyn Gerlach)