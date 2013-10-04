BRIEF-CORRECTED-French car registrations +7.0 percent to 226,145 In March
PARIS, April 1 French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association.
FRANKFURT Oct 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The car maker is set to announce September sales figures. German newspaper Bild on Thursday reported that its core brand Mercedes-Benz had sold the most cars in one month in its history in September. Separately, a Daimler executive told Auto Motor und Sport that the group may build a new factory in North America if demand for compact cars picks up.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings is on track to meet its breakeven target in 2015 compared with a loss of 200 million euros ($272 million) in 2012, it said on Thursday.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company is expanding its business in Asia, its chief executive told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
Deutsche Telekom - UBS raises to "buy" from "neutral", price target to 12.70 euros from 8.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.94 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Producer prices in August dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year, compared to an 0.1 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7340 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Arno Schuetze and Peter Dinkloh)
