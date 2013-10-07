FRANKFURT Oct 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
BlackBerry Ltd, on the block as its smartphone
business struggles, is in talks with SAP as well as Cisco
Systems and Google Inc about selling them all
or parts of itself, several sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.6 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
At a closed-door meeting of EU member states on Friday,
Germany was backed by Britain, the Czech Republic, Hungary,
Poland and Slovakia in calling for a delay to a vote on new
carbon emissions limits to take effect from 2020, sources said.
Separately, U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican,
has warned it would be one of Volkswagen's "biggest mistakes" to
allow the United Auto Workers to represent workers at its
Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The stock exchange operator is working on a project to
encourage more German technology companies to go public, weekly
Wirtschaftswoche reported.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, EADS
Lufthansa indicated unchanged
EADS indicated 1.2 percent higher in Frankfurt
The airline cancelled "firm options" for three Airbus
A380 superjumbos, citing more conservative growth
expectations and fleet planning.
Separately, Airbus on Monday announced a landmark order from
Japan Airlines for more than 30 A350 jets worth $9.5
billion at list prices.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Finance chief Lawrence Rosen told Sunday paper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he expects the parcel service
market to grow 5-7 percent per year until 2020 and that Deutsche
Post's delivery services should grow faster than that.
Separately, its chief executive told Franfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung he does not expect any notable improvement in the global
economic environment this year.
BILFINGER
Indicated unchanged
The industrial services company said it won a contract to
manage 350 retail units at Turkey's Metropol Istanbul project,
to be built by the end of 2016. It did not disclose financial
details.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The drugs distributor and pharmacy operator aims to have 100
pharmacies under its new Lloyds brand across continental Europe
by year-end, Celesio executive Stephan Borchert told weekly
Wirtschaftswoche. The group plans to have 300-500 Lloyds outlets
over the next few years, he was quoted as saying.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Morphosys and Xencor said their phase 1/2a clinical trial
evaluating MOR208 in patients with relapsed or refractory
chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed an overall response rate of
29.6 percent, up from 14.8 percent previously.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The airline said the number of passengers who flew in its
planes declined by 6.4 percent in September to 3.31 million as
it cut capacity.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.2 pct at Monday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
NORMA - HSBC cuts the stock to "underweight" from
"neutral" and raises its price target to 35 euros from 34 euros.
JUNGHEINRICH - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral"
from "overweight" and raises its price target to 46 euros from
41 euros.
VOSSLOH - HSBC raises the stock to "overweight"
from "neutral"
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)