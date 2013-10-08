BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
FRANKFURT Oct 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher warned on Monday that the standoff in the U.S. Congress that has shut down the federal government could drive the country to the edge of defaulting on its sovereign debt.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The drugmaker said it aims to bring its five most advanced mid-stage drug development projects into the third and last phase of testing on humans by 2015.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Germany's second-biggest lender expects profits at its corporate banking unit Mittelstandsbank to decline this year, board member Markus Beumer told Boersen-Zeitung.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BATS Chi-X Europe, the largest alternative trading venue in the region, said on Tuesday it plans to launch a pan-European listings business in November.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The utility is planning to shut down its Garzweiler open pit lignite mine, Europe's biggest, earlier than planned as coal-fired power plants become less profitable, a German newspaper reported.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that RWE plans to bundle its retail sales businesses in a European holding to cut costs.
CELESIO
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The drugs group has sped up the expansion of its network of pharmacies and aims to significantly increase its earnings next year, its new chief executive Marion Helmes told Boersen-Zeitung.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated unchanged
Hochtief unit Leighton said it was on track to deliver underlying net profit of A$520 million ($490 million) to $600 million.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.0 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
IPO
German publisher Bastei Luebbe to start trading on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt stock exchange.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports revived in August, rising slightly less than expected but more than imports and widening the trade surplus, official data showed on Tuesday, in a sign foreign trade will not drag too much on growth in Europe's largest economy.
August industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen +1.2 pct m/m, compared with -2.7 pct in July.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.0611 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)
