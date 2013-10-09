Insys to restate some financial statements
FRANKFURT Oct 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it has approved Bayer AG's BAYGn.DE drug to treat two types of pulmonary hypertension.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US is set to print the second-largest high-yield bond deal of the year on Tuesday, after strong demand enabled it to almost double the size of the issue to USD5.6bn.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
JUNGHEINRICH - Commerzbank raises to "buy" from "add"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.03 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial output for August, seen up 1.0 percent month-on-month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)
