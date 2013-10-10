FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom's outgoing chief executive Rene
Obermann will join the supervisory board of steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp next year, replacing Swiss economist Beatrice Weder
di Mauro, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.
INFINEON
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company's division making components for efficient power
management and high-frequency applications expects further
growth. "We are aiming for annual sales growth in the high
single digit or low double digit (percentage)," Andreas
Urschitz, head of the Power Management and Multimarket business,
tells Handelsblatt.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Swiss media group Ringier has made an offer for the Swiss
part of Deutsche Telekom's classified advertising unit Scout24,
Handelsblatt cited media sources as saying. Ringier already
holds a 50 percent stake in the Swiss company.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
September traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Kabel Deutschland on Wednesday trimmed its revenue forecast
for the current fiscal year and said the pending takeover of the
company by Britain's Vodafone would hit full-year net
income.
GAGFAH
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The real estate company said it has now largely completed
its refinancing and has done so on more attractive terms.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 1 percent lower
Moody's downgraded Rheinmetall to Ba1, rating outlook
stable.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The sugar refiner confirmed it had become more difficult to
reach its full-year profit target.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - 2.50 eur/shr dividend
proposed.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PROSIEBEN.SAT1 - HSBC raises to "Overweight" from
"Neutral".
RTL GROUP - HSBC starts with "Overweight", price
target of 86 euros.
AIXTRON - HSBC cuts to "Underweight" from
"neutral".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro Ten Wolde)