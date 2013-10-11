FRANKFURT Oct 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen's top executives are divided over whether and how
workers at the company's Tennessee assembly plant should be
represented by a union, but ultimately will insist on a formal
vote by those employees, a person with knowledge of the board's
thinking said.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Commerzbank
Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller plans to remove two members of the
management board, Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber, on Monday
in order to reduce the size of the board from 9 to 7 executives.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The sporting goods maker is confident it will achieve its
2015 targets on the back of a "significant increase" in profits
next year, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
E.ON, BASF
E.ON indicated unchanged
BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher
Both companies may have to make an extra payment for their
stake in Gazprom's Yuzhno-Russkoje gasfield as
reserves are higher than previously assumed, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The drugmaker's unit Fresenius Kabi confirmed on Thursday
that it took the extraordinary step of suspending shipments of a
widely used drug to a U.S. distributor this year after 20 vials
were mistakenly sent to the state of Missouri to be used in
executions.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Fraport says Frankfurt airport September passenger traffic
up 3.6 percent.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
OSRAM LICHT - DZ Bank starts with "sell" rating;
target price 30 euros ($40.57)
OSRAM LICHT - Barclays starts with "underweight"
rating; target price 31 euros
STADA - UBS starts with "buy"; price target 43
euros
SYMRISE - Liberum cuts to "sell" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.2 pct, S&P 500 +2.2 pct, Nasdaq
+2.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for September was
confirmed unchanged month-on-month and up 1.4 percent
year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
($1 = 0.7395 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christiaan Hetzner)