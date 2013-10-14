(Corrects to show the Nikkei is closed for a public holiday on
Monday)
FRANKFURT Oct 14 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
ALLIANZ
The insurer might increase its investments in real estate,
private-equity funds and wind parks to 80 billion euros ($109
billion) from 55 billion euros, Chief Financial Officer
Maximilian Zimmerer told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
Related news
BMW
German luxury car maker BMW said it is set to sell another
record number of cars in China this year, an upbeat outlook
accompanied by a separate announcement that it would recall over
25,000 defective cars in the nation in 2014.
Separately, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported,
without saying where it obtained the information, that the
luxury carmaker has problems in the production of its i3
electric car and had to stop production for 10 days, but still
plans to produce 15,000 cars of the electric vehicle annually.
Related news
DAIMLER, EVONIK
Daimler and Evonik are in talks to find a third partner for
their Li-Tec joint venture that develops batteries for electric
cars, Daimler management board member Thomas Weber told German
magazine Wirtschaftwoche.
Related news,
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
German financial markets regulator BaFin said it saw no need
so far to launch investigations into foreign exchange market
manipulation but would not rule out doing so at a later
stage.
Separately, Commerzbank's supervisory board on Monday plans
to discuss the state of negotiations with management board
members Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber, a person with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, after German
paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the bank's chairman
plans to remove them.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Germany's biggest telecoms operator is pushing to shield
local internet traffic from foreign spies by routing it only
through domestic connections, Deutsche Telekom said on Saturday.
Related news
METRO
Growth at Metro's competitors, German discount grocers Aldi
Sued, Aldi Nord and Lidl, is continuing unabated in their home
market, German magazine Focus reported.
Metro's warehouse chain Galeria Kaufhof considers expanding
into Luxembourg, Kaufhof Chief Executive Lovro Mandac told
German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
Related news
STADA
Stada aims to grow in Russia, Kazakhstan and the Ukraine as
well as in Asia, finance chief Helmut Kraft told German paper
Boersen-Zeitung.
Related news
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Shareholder B. Braun won antitrust approval for raising its
stake in the German hospital operator to 25 percent, the
country's Federal Cartel Office said on its
website.
Related news
KION
The forklift truck maker still sees earnings and its profit
margin rising slightly this year, Chief Financial Officer Thomas
Toepfer told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
Related news
IPOs
Unicredit may consider listing a minority stake in
its German unit, HVB, should upcoming stress tests require
Italy's largest bank by assets to raise more capital, magazine
Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - HSBC raises the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral", raises its price target to 13 euros
from 10 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)