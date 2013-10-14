(Corrects to show the Nikkei is closed for a public holiday on Monday)

FRANKFURT Oct 14 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

ALLIANZ

The insurer might increase its investments in real estate, private-equity funds and wind parks to 80 billion euros ($109 billion) from 55 billion euros, Chief Financial Officer Maximilian Zimmerer told German paper Welt am Sonntag.

BMW

German luxury car maker BMW said it is set to sell another record number of cars in China this year, an upbeat outlook accompanied by a separate announcement that it would recall over 25,000 defective cars in the nation in 2014.

Separately, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, without saying where it obtained the information, that the luxury carmaker has problems in the production of its i3 electric car and had to stop production for 10 days, but still plans to produce 15,000 cars of the electric vehicle annually.

DAIMLER, EVONIK

Daimler and Evonik are in talks to find a third partner for their Li-Tec joint venture that develops batteries for electric cars, Daimler management board member Thomas Weber told German magazine Wirtschaftwoche.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

German financial markets regulator BaFin said it saw no need so far to launch investigations into foreign exchange market manipulation but would not rule out doing so at a later stage.

Separately, Commerzbank's supervisory board on Monday plans to discuss the state of negotiations with management board members Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, after German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the bank's chairman plans to remove them.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Germany's biggest telecoms operator is pushing to shield local internet traffic from foreign spies by routing it only through domestic connections, Deutsche Telekom said on Saturday.

METRO

Growth at Metro's competitors, German discount grocers Aldi Sued, Aldi Nord and Lidl, is continuing unabated in their home market, German magazine Focus reported.

Metro's warehouse chain Galeria Kaufhof considers expanding into Luxembourg, Kaufhof Chief Executive Lovro Mandac told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

STADA

Stada aims to grow in Russia, Kazakhstan and the Ukraine as well as in Asia, finance chief Helmut Kraft told German paper Boersen-Zeitung.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Shareholder B. Braun won antitrust approval for raising its stake in the German hospital operator to 25 percent, the country's Federal Cartel Office said on its website.

KION

The forklift truck maker still sees earnings and its profit margin rising slightly this year, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

IPOs

Unicredit may consider listing a minority stake in its German unit, HVB, should upcoming stress tests require Italy's largest bank by assets to raise more capital, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without citing sources.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - HSBC raises the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", raises its price target to 13 euros from 10 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday on Monday.

