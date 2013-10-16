FRANKFURT Oct 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
A Deutsche Bank employee referred to a client not liking to
know they were being "screwed" in a 2007 email concerning the
sale of an interest rate swap which is now at the centre of a
landmark UK court case.
Deutsche Bank unit Postbank is winning new customers, which
will help earnings, Postbank Chief Executive Frank Strauss told
German paper Handelsblatt.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German business software firm SAP has launched syndication
of a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) credit facility to refinance
its existing 1.5 billion euro facility, which was due to mature
in December 2015, banking sources said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher
A surge in UK auto sales and an extra working day boosted
Europe's new car market in September, providing fresh evidence
that demand is slowly bottoming out after plumbing lows not seen
in over 20 years.
DAIMLER
A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices raised doubts on
Tuesday over whether Daimler can be sued in federal court for
allegations that a subsidiary violated the human rights of
workers at a plant in Argentina in the 1970s.
BMW
German opposition parties on Tuesday accused Angela Merkel
of pandering to the car lobby, after her conservatives received
major donations from the family that controls BMW, just as
Berlin was lobbying against tougher EU caps on carbon emissions.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN
MAN indicated unchanged
The German truckmaker, a unit of Volkswagen, said orders and
sales of commercial vehicles have picked up sharply since the
summer as companies rush to buy older but cheaper models ahead
of a change in emission rules next year.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM, FRESENIUS
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 0.3 percent higher
Fresenius indicated 0.1 percent lower
German medical equipment provider B. Braun received approval
from Germany's federal cartel office to raise its stake in
hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum to 25 percent and above and has
petitioned a court to appoint its two nominees to the
supervisory board.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
No indication available
The German commercial broadcaster raised its 2015 sales goal
and unveiled new medium-term financial targets, banking on
further rapid growth in digital entertainment.
($1 = 0.7406 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Christiaan Hetzner and Daniela
Pegna)