FRANKFURT Oct 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

A unit of Deutsche Bank will pay $11.5 million to resolve a probe of its role in funding subprime mortgage loans in Nevada, the state's attorney general said on Thursday.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Siemens' new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is returning more power to lower-level managers around the world with the aim of making the engineering group more nimble.

Related news

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, TALANX

Allianz indicated 0.2 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher

Talanx - no indication available

The European Union is close to finalising a deal on how insurance companies will hold enough capital to keep policyholders safe, which will severely water down the version sought by industry regulators, a senior EU lawmaker said.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

Lufthansa Cargo is planning an international alliance with other freight companies. "We want to work with partners who will give us access to new markets and additional connections, which would help everyone, including our clients, because it improves the range of options," Lufthansa Cargo chief Karl Ulrich Garnadt told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi expects heavy investments to launch new models and expand production plants will nearly halve its operating profit margin to 6 percent in 2015, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Related news

BASF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

German Chemicals firm BASF and Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara may invest in a "world scale" ammonia plant at the U.S. Gulf Coast, Yara said in a statement on Friday.

Related news

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 4.8 percent higher

Insolvent German home improvement store chain Praktiker on Thursday said exclusive talks were under way to sell its upmarket brand Max Bahr stores to rival Hellweg.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KION - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"

DUERR - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"

VOSSLOH - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"

BAUER - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"

JUNGHEINRICH - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Peter Dinkloh)