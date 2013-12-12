FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.6 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 1 percent lower

Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank bought big stakes in Portugal's CTT, the newly privatised postal services company said on Wednesday, as its shareholder structure began to be disclosed.

Separately, European Union negotiators have agreed that bondholders and large depositors in a failing bank face taking losses from the start of 2016, a European Parliament lawmaker said on Wednesday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Former BMW Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder, former Bosch manager Bernd Bohr and Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser will be named to Daimler's supervisory board, German daily Handelsblatt reported.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The group is in talks over getting the German "DE-mail" certification, an encryption standard for emails that require a high level of security. Deutsche Post had said in April it would not join the scheme.

RWE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The utility's supervisory board is to discuss at a meeting on Thursday plans to lower management bonuses and other variable pay, daily Rheinische Post cited supervisory board sources as saying.

SAP

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity are exploring a sale of human resources management software firm Kronos Inc, which could be valued at more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Oracle Corp and SAP would be natural buyers for Kronos but have so far shown little interest, the people added.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The carmaker is considering building a new factory in Poland to assemble the Crafter large delivery van, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Separately, VW said it was hiring Italian engineering graduates as it expands its recruitment efforts in southern Europe to counter a skills shortage at home.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The drugs wholesaler said its supervisory and management board recommended shareholders accept the $8.3 billion takeover offer from McKesson Corp and that the price was fair, a day after a shareholder called for a higher offer.

EADS

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The German army may have to wait another half a year to get its first fully kitted-out Airbus A400M military airlifter, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Separately, a source said Air Canada was in advanced talks to buy or place options for more than 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Meanwhile, Air Caraibes announced plans for a $1 billion order for three A350-1000 passenger jets and said it would lease a further three smaller A350s in the largest fleet acquisition in its 10-year history.

METRO AG

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The retailer said it aimed for a significant improvement in profitability for 2013/14 as a restructuring plan starts to deliver after meeting its own guidance for operating earnings for the first nine months of 2013.

BALDA

Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group confirmed a lower target for consolidated sales of 70-80 million euros and a single-digit EBITDA margin in the 2013/2014 financial year, as it reported sales of 60 million for the 2012/13 year.

BERTRANDT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q4 results due.

MVV ENERGIE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Q4 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Thursday's close.

BAYERNLB

The bank said it plans to bring a $400 million damages claim against Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone in London next month, the latest legal battle relating to the sale of the motor racing business in 2005.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)