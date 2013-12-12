UPDATE 2-Tesco to pay $162 mln to settle false accounting charges
* Will take 235 mln stg charge in next results (Adds background, shares)
FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.6 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 1 percent lower
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank bought big stakes in Portugal's CTT, the newly privatised postal services company said on Wednesday, as its shareholder structure began to be disclosed.
Separately, European Union negotiators have agreed that bondholders and large depositors in a failing bank face taking losses from the start of 2016, a European Parliament lawmaker said on Wednesday.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Former BMW Chief Executive Bernd Pischetsrieder, former Bosch manager Bernd Bohr and Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser will be named to Daimler's supervisory board, German daily Handelsblatt reported.
Related news
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The group is in talks over getting the German "DE-mail" certification, an encryption standard for emails that require a high level of security. Deutsche Post had said in April it would not join the scheme.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The utility's supervisory board is to discuss at a meeting on Thursday plans to lower management bonuses and other variable pay, daily Rheinische Post cited supervisory board sources as saying.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity are exploring a sale of human resources management software firm Kronos Inc, which could be valued at more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Oracle Corp and SAP would be natural buyers for Kronos but have so far shown little interest, the people added.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The carmaker is considering building a new factory in Poland to assemble the Crafter large delivery van, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Separately, VW said it was hiring Italian engineering graduates as it expands its recruitment efforts in southern Europe to counter a skills shortage at home.
Related news
CELESIO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The drugs wholesaler said its supervisory and management board recommended shareholders accept the $8.3 billion takeover offer from McKesson Corp and that the price was fair, a day after a shareholder called for a higher offer.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The German army may have to wait another half a year to get its first fully kitted-out Airbus A400M military airlifter, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
Separately, a source said Air Canada was in advanced talks to buy or place options for more than 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Meanwhile, Air Caraibes announced plans for a $1 billion order for three A350-1000 passenger jets and said it would lease a further three smaller A350s in the largest fleet acquisition in its 10-year history.
Related news
METRO AG
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The retailer said it aimed for a significant improvement in profitability for 2013/14 as a restructuring plan starts to deliver after meeting its own guidance for operating earnings for the first nine months of 2013.
Related news
BALDA
Up 0.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The group confirmed a lower target for consolidated sales of 70-80 million euros and a single-digit EBITDA margin in the 2013/2014 financial year, as it reported sales of 60 million for the 2012/13 year.
Related news
BERTRANDT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q4 results due.
Related news
MVV ENERGIE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Q4 results due.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
BAYERNLB
The bank said it plans to bring a $400 million damages claim against Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone in London next month, the latest legal battle relating to the sale of the motor racing business in 2005.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
* Will take 235 mln stg charge in next results (Adds background, shares)
March 28 British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said on Tuesday 2016 operating profit rose 22 percent despite paying out heavily on a number of gambler-friendly sports results towards the end of the year.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.