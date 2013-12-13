BRIEF-Oncosil Medical says co has been granted UK Central Ethics Approval
* Has been granted UK central ethics approval for its global clinical study programme for pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The healthcare and chemical conglomerate will launch a strategic partnership with China's CITIC Trust next week to market agrochemicals in China, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German banking regulator Bafin has demanded documents from Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
Separately, Germany's highest court has rejected a request by former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann to keep a trove of documents out of a long-running lawsuit brought by heirs of the collapsed Kirch media empire.
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE
Allianz indicated unchanged
Munich Re indicated unchanged
Hannover Re indicated 0.2 percent lower
Wind storm Xaver, which struck northern Europe last week, is expected to prompt insured wind damage claims of between 700 million euros ($963 million) and 1.4 billion euros, catastrophe modelling firm AIR Worldwide said on Thursday. The majority of loss claims are expected in Denmark, Germany and the UK, the agency said.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The company's departing Chief Executive Robert Koehler sold nearly 992,000 euros worth of the company's shares between Dec. 6-11, according to a regulatory disclosure announcement.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
Indication not available
Private equity investor Round Hill Capital and other co-owners of Vitus Immobilien have entered advanced talks to sell the German property group to Deutsche Annington, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.
BROKER ACTION:
AXEL SPRINGER - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"
CAT OIL - HSBC raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November whole prices -0.2 pct m/m, -2.2 pct y/y.
BAYERNLB
German state-backed lender BayernLB has scrapped plans to break up its troubled Hungarian unit MKB, a move it had hoped would improve the chances of a sale, it said on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)
