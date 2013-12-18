FRANKFURT Dec 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The carmaker plans to invest 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion)
in the next two years in the production network it needs to roll
out its new C-Class model, management board member Andreas
Renschler told Handelsblatt newspaper.
RWE
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The sale of RWE's DEA will likely fetch less than the 5
billion euros the company had initially aimed to get in a sale
of the oil and gas unit, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland
reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
TUI AG
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The German travel and tourism group unexpectedly swung to a
net profit in the 2012/13 financial year, thanks to British and
German demand for holidays and restructuring measures.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The integrated circuit specialist raised its revenue
forecast for the fourth quarter late on Tuesday due to stronger
than expected demand at its Mobile Systems business.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company said a share buyback programme announced in July
would continue on Dec. 18. It said late on Tuesday it would buy
back shares worth up to $45 million by March 14.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.0 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Ifo index for December due at 0900 GMT. Business
climate index seen at 109.5 vs 109.3, current conditions at
112.5 vs 112.2 and expectations at 106.5 vs 106.3.
EURO ZONE BANKS
Euro zone finance ministers made progress on Wednesday on
some details of a plan to close banks, paving the way for
completion of a 'banking union' that is to restore confidence in
the financial sector and boost growth.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)