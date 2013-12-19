FRANKFURT Dec 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MARKETS

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to trim its economic stimulus program, reducing its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to total $75 billion. The move is a nod to better prospects for the economy and labour market.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Bayer said it had raised its offer for Norway's Algeta , its partner for a new prostate cancer treatment, to 362 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Algeta's equity at 2.1 billion euros ($2.89 billion).

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Dish is considering making a bid for T-Mobile US next year, according to people close to the matter.

T-Mobile US is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom.

Related news

BASF

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

BASF is preparing a bid for RWE's oil and gas exploration unit DEA, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial and industry sources.

A BASF spokeswoman declined to comment.

Related news,

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company's aims for organic growth in its oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) unit, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing an interview with E.ON board member Jorgen Kildahl and Frank Sivertsen, head of E.ON's E&P business.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company's Audi unit plans to make a decision before the end of the year on whether or not to build its electric car model R8 e-tron, Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview with Audi management board member Ulrich Hackenberg.

Related news

K+S

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German state of Hesse's new government wants to force potash and salt miner K+S to stop pumping salt waste water into the ground water and the Werra river, the coalition agreement presented on Wednesday showed.

Related news

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Analysts' conference due after this week's announcement of a restructuring programme.

Related news

TAKKT

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

TAKKT said its supervisory board had appointed Dirk Lessing as a new member of the management board of TAKKT AG effective Jan. 1, 2014.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)