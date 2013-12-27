UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
FRANKFURT Dec 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher
The Brazilian government said on Tuesday it will gradually roll back tax breaks on cars next year, amid worries from producers that higher duties could hit sales in the South American country.
Separately, U.S. safety regulators upgraded an investigation into more than 250,000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class cars for possible failure of the rear lights.
Related news
DAIMLER, RHEINMETALL
Daimler indicated 0.7 percent higher
Rheinmetall indicated 0.6 percent higher
A U.S. judge on Thursday said Daimler and Rheinmetall cannot be held liable for allegedly aiding and abetting South Africa's former apartheid government in race-based attacks and injustices.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc and is discussing funding for a deal with financial institutions, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The airline cancelled four flights to and from Paris on Thursday after most of its workers there called in sick.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.03 pct at Friday's close.
HAPAG-LLOYD
The chairman of German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd said rival Hamburg-Sued should join merger talks between Hapag-Lloyd and Chile's Vapores.
Related news
GERMAN ECONOMY
A slim majority of sectors of the German economy are feeling optimistic as they head into 2014 thanks to a robust domestic economy and signs the euro zone will pick up after emerging from recession this year, a survey showed on Thursday.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
PARIS, April 3 The body in charge of France's TOP 14 rugby union club competition said on Monday it was taking legal action against the national rugby federation after the latter refused to approve new match dates for games cancelled due to an industrial dispute.
* March sales totaled 27,635 units, an increase of 2.7 percent over March 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o2i68g) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)