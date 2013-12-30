BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks. Trading in Frankfurt will end early at 1300 GMT ahead of
the New Year's holidays.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The luxury-car maker expects sales of the new i3 electric
hatchback to keep growing as demand for the model continues to
exceed targets six weeks after the i3 hit dealerships, Die Welt
reported on Saturday, citing CFO Friedrich Eichiner.
Separately, BMW's development chief Herbert Diess told a
German newspaper that the German carmaker and Japan's Toyota
have agreed to develop a joint platform for sportscars.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated unchanged
The lender aims to expand dealings with small businesses and
freelancers through 2016, Die Welt reported on Saturday, citing
Commerzbank's retail banking chief Martin Zielke.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The consumer goods group dampened expectations it was
looking at acquisitions soon, saying the market currently offers
few takeover opportunities, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday,
citing CEO Kasper Rorsted.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
CEO Joe Kaeser said he aims to boost the engineering group's
capital efficiency "distinctly" over the next two years,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing an
interview.
VOLKSWAGEN, MAN SE, RHEINMETALL
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
MAN indicated 0.1 percent lower
Rheinmetall indicated 0.1 percent lower
The CEO of Europe's largest carmaker, Martin Winterkorn, is
enraged by a dispute between VW's truck-making divisions MAN SE
and Scania that could cost MAN's joint venture with defense
company Rheinmetall a 2.2 billion-euro ($3.03 billion) military
contract, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday. VW and MAN declined to
comment.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower in Frankfurt
Chinese carrier Zhejiang Loong Airlines said on Sunday it
had firmed up its order for 20 Airbus A320 aircraft.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The reinsurer is braced for falling premiums next year which
could dampen business prospects, Welt am Sonntag reported,
citing CEO Ulrich Wallin.
Separately, Wallin said Hannover Re will pay dividends of at
least 2.60 euros per share for 2013 and 2014.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The travel and tourism group expects higher profit in its
German home market in the current financial year ending in
September after making strong gains in pre-Christmas holiday
bookings, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Sunday,
citing TUI AG's Germany chief.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor.)